'Just Rushed Out': Residents of Tardeo’s Kamla Building Recall the Fire Tragedy

"Without thinking about anything, we just rushed out of the building once we saw that a fire had broken out," said Nanda Chavan, a resident of the Kamla building that caught fire in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday, 22 January.

"Once we came down, we started looking for our relatives who live in the building. It was later that the firemen evacuated them and now they are being treated in the hospital. My brother, brother-in-law, and nephew are in the hospital," Chavan added, recollecting the tragedy that gripped the society in the early hours on Saturday.

The fire, which was reported in the 20-storey residential building at around 7:28 am and was extinguished by 12:20 pm, claimed the lives of at least six people and injured at least 15 others.