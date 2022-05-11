'Extremely Pleased': EGI Welcomes Supreme Court's Order on Sedition Law

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday, 11 May, welcomed the Supreme Court's order pertaining to the Sedition Law, saying that it was "extremely pleased" that the law would effectively be kept in abeyance while the government re-examines it.

"Editors Guild of India is extremely pleased in response to the petition filed by the Guild, challenging the sedition law (IPC 124A), the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on May 11, 2022, has passed an interim order effectively keeping the law in abeyance, until the Union Government reconsiders the provision," a statement by the EGI read.

The EGI went on to express appreciation to lawyers and the apex court, saying that "the law has been used far too often by Central and State governments against journalists in an effort to curb independent reporting".