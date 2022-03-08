Experts Say Petrol & Diesel Prices Could Spike By ₹15 Per Litre This Week

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to spike this week as oil companies get ready to cut losses after it kept rates steady for more than four months before the assembly elections in five states.

International oil prices have jumped at a a13-year high of $140 per barrel.

Sources in the oil industry said that fuel prices need to be upped by 15 rupees a litre for retailers to come back up to break-even levels, according to a PTI report.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee dropped to a record low of 77.01 per dollar on 7 March.