Experts Say Petrol & Diesel Prices Could Spike By ₹15 Per Litre This Week

Fuel prices rose across the country for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, 2 November. While the price of one litre of petrol has increased by Rs 0.35, the cost of diesel remained unchanged.
(File Photo: PTI)
Petrol and diesel prices are expected to spike this week as oil companies get ready to cut losses after it kept rates steady for more than four months before the assembly elections in five states.
International oil prices have jumped at a a13-year high of $140 per barrel.
Sources in the oil industry said that fuel prices need to be upped by 15 rupees a litre for retailers to come back up to break-even levels, according to a PTI report.
On the other hand, the Indian rupee dropped to a record low of 77.01 per dollar on 7 March.
