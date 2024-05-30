Exit Poll Result 2024 Date: When are the Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Exit Poll Result 2024 Date: When are the Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results?

Exit Poll Result 2024 Date and Time: Know when and where will be Lok Sabha Election exit poll results declared.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Result 2024 Date and Time.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Result 2024 Date and Time.</p></div>
Exit Poll Results Lok Sabha Election 2024: India will conclude its ongoing Lok Sabha Elections with the last phase on 1 June 2024. The result of the elections will be announced on 4 June 2024. Before the final results, exit poll results will be released to predict the names of potential winners. Exit polls are held immediately after the elections are over. According to the Election Commission of India, the exit polls should be declared 30 minutes after the last vote is casted. ECI doesn't allow exit polls when the voting is in progress.

This year, Lok Sabha Election 2024 exit poll results will be declared on 1 June 2024 at 6:30 pm. Exit poll results are conducted by different survey agencies, and are based on the post polling voter feedback. They are held to give a rough estimation about various aspects of elections. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, 8,360 candidates are in the fray.

Exit Poll Result 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Date and Time

The exit poll results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Saturday, 1 June 2024 after 6:30 pm.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Exit Polls 2024?

The exit poll predictions of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be live streamed on different news channels, social media platforms, and You Tube.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Counting Date

The vote counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Tuesday, 4 June.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Counting Time

The counting of votes will commence from 8 am on 4 June 2024. The list of all winning candidates will be released by late afternoon.

