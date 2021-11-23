Ex-Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh 'Absconding', Says Notice Pasted at Home

A court order declaring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'absconding' has been pasted outside his flat in Juhu, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 23 November.

This comes a day after Singh's advocate told the Supreme Court on Monday that the IPS officer is very much in the country and not absconding, reported LiveLaw. Singh's advocate also stated that the former Mumbai Police chief can appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within 48 hours.