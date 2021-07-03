ED Issues Fresh Summons To Anil Deshmukh In Money Laundering Case

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least ₹ 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner's post, Mr Singh had alleged that Mr Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Waze to extort over ₹ 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Mr Deshmukh had to resign from his post in April following the allegations and he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.