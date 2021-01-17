Ex-Bureaucrats Write to Modi, Seek ‘Transparency’ in PM CARES Fund

A group of 100 retired civil servants have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for financial details of PM Cares Fund to be made public.

Flagging the lack of transparency, the signatories that include IAS officers Anita Agnihotri, SP Ambrose, Sharad Behar, K Sujatha Rao and AS Dulat wrote that the opacity of PM Cares is “disturbing”.

"We have been keenly following the ongoing debate about the Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or 'PM CARES' – a fund created for the benefit of people affected by the COVID pandemic. Both the purpose for which it has been created as well as the way it has been administered have left a number of questions unanswered," they wrote in the letter.