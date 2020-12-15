Indian Embassy Websites Publicised PM CARES; Yet No Audit, Why?

When it comes to transparency and responding to RTI queries on the funds collected and spent by the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES FUND) – the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) repeatedly refuses information on grounds that PM CARES is not a public authority but a public charitable trust and so, does not come under RTI.

However, when it comes to using government machinery to collect funds for PM CARES, the PMO has left no stone unturned.