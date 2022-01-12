EOW Detains Suspended IPS Officer GP Singh in Disproportionate Assets Case

Image used for representational purposes.
Officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday, 11 January, detained suspended Additional Director General (ADG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), GP Singh, from Gurugram, Haryana, in a disproportionate assets case.
The IPS officer from Chhattisgarh is being brought to Raipur, and will be produced before a court on Wednesday, 12 January.
The Anti Corruption Bureau's statement to the media said that ADG GP Singh wasn't cooperating in the investigation.
"In EOW's case number 22/2021 the accused suspended under the charges of Prevention of Corruption act sections 13b, 13(2) and IPC sections 201, 467, 471 ADG Shri G P Singh wasn't cooperating in the investigation of the case and nor coming to EOW office"
"He wasn't given any relief by the supreme court as well. Today on 11 Jan 2022 EOW's team took GP Singh into custody for enquiry from Gurgaon. He is being shifted to Raipur and will be produced before the court and before taking further actions," the statement further read.
GP Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch, was suspended in July 2021 after the ACB booked him over disproportionate assets. He was charged with corruption, and sedition for allegedly possessing 'sensitive information' and 'inflammatory pieces of writing against the government'.
The ACB had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from 1-3 July 2021, and had recovered sensitive documents.
According to the FIR filed by the ACB in Raipur, Singh allegedly had a secret analysis of various public representatives as well as documents carrying religious comments meant to instigate communal violence and target the government.
Singh was formerly the ADG of the ACB. He was also the Inspector General (IG), Raipur. Before he was suspended on 5 July 2021, Singh was also the head of the police training academy.
(A previous version of this story had incorrectly stated that ADG GP Singh was arrested on Tuesday, 11 January. It has now been fixed to reflect that he was detained instead. The error is regretted.)
