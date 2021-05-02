COVID Vaccination Phase 3: Over 86k People Get Inoculated on Day 1

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 15.68 crore on Sunday, 2 May, with over 86,000 beneficiaries covered in Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive which commenced on Saturday.

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states as the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination came into force on Saturday.