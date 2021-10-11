Army Officer, 4 Soldiers Killed During Encounter in J&K's Poonch Sector

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers were killed in action during a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers were killed in action during a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 11 October.
Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman, said following specific information, a cordon and search operation was launched in the villages close to Krishna Ghati sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Surankote area of Poonch district, reported IANS.
Earlier, Anand had said that the five soldiers, including the JCO suffered critical injuries after hiding militants opened fire at the surrounding troops.
The Defence PRO, Jammu said that the five had been rushed to the nearest medical facility, where they succumbed to injuries.
The encounter with the militants is still underway and further details are awaited.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)