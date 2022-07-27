Eminent Assam Litterateur Atulananda Goswami Dies at 87

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur Atulananda Goswami (87), known for his novels and short stories, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, family sources said.
Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur Atulananda Goswami (87), known for his novels and short stories, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, 27 July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, condoled the litterateur's death.
The deceased author's daughter said:
His last rites were performed by his son at the Navagraha crematorium in Guwahati.
Goswami's wife had predeceased him and he leaves behind his children, grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Widely known for his novel 'Namghoria' written in the early 1990s, Goswami received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2006 for his short story collection 'Seneh Jarir Ganthi'.
Goswami also translated many English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese and Assamese texts to English.
A native of Jorhat district, he had retired as a state government officer and settled in Guwahati.
Condoling the writer's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:
Chief Minister Sarma, in his condolence message on the micro-blogging site, said: "The news of passing away of prominent litterateur Atulananda Goswami has deeply saddened me."
"We will forever cherish his contribution to the literary as well as social life of Assam," he added, offering his condolences to the bereaved family and praying for eternal peace of the departed soul.
