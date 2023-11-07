YouTuber, Bigg Boss Winner, Now Accused in Snake Venom Case: Who's Elvish Yadav?

He also courted controversy after appearing as a guest on actor Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show, during which he said that he had not received the Rs 25 lakh winning amount from Bigg Boss yet. His comments came after Gill asked him when he will buy his next phone.

He had also been called out be several people, including Bigg Boss OTT host Salman Khan himself, for allegedly using derogatory language against women contestants on the show.

In yet another case, Yadav filed an FIR in October this year with the Gurugram Police claiming that he had received an extortion call from someone with demands for Rs 1 crore.

Actor Swara Bhasker had in 2021 lodged a complaint against Yadav, claiming that he was trying to tarnish her reputation. Bhasker said that Yadav had taken to distorting one of her scenes from the film Veere Di Wedding and had used sexist hashtags targeted against her across social media platforms, SheThePeople reported.