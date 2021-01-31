‘Pattern of Conspiracy’: First Elgar Parishad Held After 3 Years

Three years after an Elgar Parishad meeting became the epicentre of arrests and vilification of human rights activists across the country over the Bhima Koregaon violence, a day-long event was held at Pune’s Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on 30 January.
Speeches and songs rang through the air at the event organised to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon, amid beefed up security.
Author Arundhati Roy was one of the guests at the event along with journalist Prashant Kanojia, activists Sharjeel Usmani and Kannan Gopinathan.
Roy started her speech by paying her tribute to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula who would have turned 32 today. In 2016 January, Vemula had hung himself in his hostel room at Hyderabad Central University alleging casteism.
In 2017, violence had broken out in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon region and alleged provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad held on 31 December by activists are blamed for it. Over 16 activists including Anand Teltumbde, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Stan Swamy, Gautam Navlakha and others have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency over the last three years in connection with the violence.
However, no action has been taken so far against the two Hindutva activists who were named as the prime accused for inciting violence in January 2018 - Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote.
Both Kanojia and Usmani pitched for unity of the oppressed sections of the society - “Forget your differences and come together to fight against hatred.”
Kabir Kala Manch, an artist group singings songs of Bahujan and Marx and often branded as “naxals” by the government, also performed at the event. Three of their members are among the 16 arrested over the Bhima Koregaon violence.
Other artist groups and musicians also performed at the event. You can watch the event here.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined