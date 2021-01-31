‘Pattern of Conspiracy’: First Elgar Parishad Held After 3 Years

Three years after an Elgar Parishad meeting became the epicentre of arrests and vilification of human rights activists across the country over the Bhima Koregaon violence, a day-long event was held at Pune’s Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on 30 January.

Speeches and songs rang through the air at the event organised to commemorate the battle of Bhima Koregaon, amid beefed up security.