EC Calls for Steeper Limits on Cash Donations to Political Parties: Report

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has written a letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, proposing to bring down the level of anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 percent, or a maximum of Rs 20 crore, to remove black money from election funding, a report stated.

In the letter, Kumar recommended a slew of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

As per the current rules, political parties have to disclose all monetary donations over Rs 20,000 through their contribution report to the Election Commission (EC).