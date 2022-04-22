80-Year-Old Man Killed, 2 Others Injured After EV Battery Explodes in Telangana

An 80-year-old man died while two others suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded in their house in Telangana’s Nizamabad district late on Tuesday night, 19 April.
The deceased was identified as B Ramaswamy. According to the police, his son, B Prakash, had been using the EV scooter for one year.
Ramaswamy was rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad where his condition worsened, and he was then referred to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against the manufacturer, Pure EV.
There have been multiple instances of Pure EV scooters catching fire. One Ola, two Okinawa and several Jitendra EV scooters have also caught fire recently.
On 16 April, an Okinawa dealership burnt down to ashes in Chennai due to an electric short-circuit in the building. No casualties were reported and the fire was put out with the help of locals but the entire showroom on the main road in Kunrathur was gutted. Okinawa said in a statement shared with IANS that no EV scooter or battery fire started the incident, as was reported earlier.
