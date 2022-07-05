ED Raids Offices of Vivo, Associated Firms in Money Laundering Probe

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 5 July, raided around 44 premises in a money laundering probe against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and other associated firms, officials told news agency PTI.

The searches, spanning across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra among others, are being done under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency had filed a case following a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police.

The FIR was filed against a Vivo distributor based in Jammu and Kashmir, where it was alleged that a few Chinese shareholders had forged their identification documents, PTI reported.

According to the ED, the forgery was aimed at laundering funds through shell companies.

Further, some of these illegal proceeds were allegedly diverted abroad by skirting Indian tax and enforcement agencies.