ED Issues Notice to Ex-Kerala Minister and CPI(M) Leader Thomas Isaac

The minister will appear before the agency on 11 August.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served another notice to senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac seeking his appearance before it, in connection with its probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB when he was the Kerala finance minister in the previous LDF government.

While sources informed about the latest development involving the senior left leader, the ruling CPI(M)-run TV "Kairali News" said Isaac has been directed to appear before the federal agency on 11 August.

Isaac has not reacted to the fresh notice.

Earlier, the ED had served a notice to the senior Marxist leader last month, seeking his appearance before it on 19 July. He, however, did not appear before the probe agency, saying he had to attend classes at a party-run institute in the state capital.

Then, Isaac had termed the ED notice to him as a 'political move' by the BJP government at the Centre, alleging it was misusing all investigation agencies for its political gains.

He had said before the last Assembly election, the ED, the CAG and even the Income Tax Department was after the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

"Then what happened? KIIFB is the primary agency of the state government for financing large and critical infrastructure projects and had last year raised Rs 2,150 crore through its debut masala bond issue as part of its plan to mobilise Rs 50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects in the southern state." Isaac had written on his Facebook page reacting to the first ED notice.

He had also detailed the positive impact of KIIFB in the state.

