ED Files Chargesheet Against Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

File image of Satyendar Jain.
(Source: DD news)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 27 July, filed a charge sheet before a court in Delhi against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.
Jain is currently in judicial custody.
The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.
The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period 14 February 2015 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.
