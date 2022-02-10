ED Attaches Funds Belonging to Journalist Rana Ayyub, Alleges Money Laundering

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Rana Ayyub)
Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 10 February attached Rs 1.77 crore belonging to Washington Post columnist and journalist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case.
"She allegedly didn't utilise donations meant for three campaigns for right purpose. Parts of donations were allegedly used for personal expenses," an ED official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Ghaziabad Police, is based on an FIR from September 2021, which alleges irregularities in Ayyub's funds.
It alludes to three crowdfunding campaigns initiated by the journalist between April 2020-June 2021, facilitated by the virtual platform Ketto.
"When the government of the day unleashes all its agencies against journalists targeting their reputation as a response to their journalism, how will journalists survive. By continuing to speak the truth," the journalist, however, wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.
