ED Raids 10 Mumbai Locations Over Money Laundering Case Against Dawood, Aides

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 15 February, conducted raids and searches at ten locations in and around Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The searches are being conducted after the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last week, based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the D Company.

The agency also visited the residence of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar's Mumbai residence during the searches.