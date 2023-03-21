Strong Earthquake Sends Tremors Across Delhi and Neighbouring States

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
Powerful earthquake tremors were felt in various parts of North India, including New Delhi and Punjab, on Tuesday night, 21 March.
The earthquake was reported to be 7.7 in magnitude and several countries, including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, experienced the shocks.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
