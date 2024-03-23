Earth Hour 2024: Global ‘Lights Off’ on 23 March; How To Celebrate and Purpose

Earth Hour 2024: Know the date and time of the event here.
(Photo: iStock)
Earth Hour is a global event that is observed every year on the last Saturday of March. It is celebrated to raise awareness about climate change and promote energy conservation. According to the latest official details, Earth Hour 2024 is set to be observed on Saturday, 23 March, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST. Everyone should celebrate the event if they want to talk about climate change and spread awareness about energy conservation. One should also know the details about this day.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) initiated and organised the Earth Hour event. It encourages people around the world "to turn off lights and electrical appliances for an hour." For its 18th edition, people from 190 countries and territories are likely to participate by switching off non-essential lights. You can also participate in the event.
In 2023, India witnessed significant participation, with more than 150 landmarks, monuments, government buildings, educational institutions, and corporate offices turning off their lights for an hour on 25 March. WWF India also organised 13 cyclothons across the country, which attracted over 2000 participants.
Earth Hour started as a "lights off" initiative in Australia in 2007. It was led by the World Wildlife Fund and its partners. Since its beginning, it has evolved into a global movement, inspiring millions of people to switch off non-essential lights for an hour.
It is important to note that Earth Hour 2024 is set to be celebrated on Saturday, 23 March.
Everyone should be ready to observe the event from 8:30 pm onwards, on the last Saturday of March. Please note that this will go on for an hour.
While the effortless act of switching off lights for an hour may not directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions or stop the use of fossil fuels, it offers an opportunity for reflection and contemplation on actions that build a healthier planet.
This year, as we are gearing up to celebrate Earth Hour 2024, we should advocate for change and build a better society.
