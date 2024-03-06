Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates Two-Day Climate Change Conclave

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Conclave 2024' on 5 March.
(Photo: Accessed by TheQuint)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Conclave 2024' on Tuesday, 5 March. In his speech, he emphasised the global threat of climate change and the urgent need for measures to protect nature, greenery, and natural resources.
He highlighted the severe consequences of climate change, including irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations that are affecting India and other parts of the world.
The chief minister launched the 'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and a book on traditional health practices, 'Ancient Wisdom', at Bastar.
The conclave was organised by the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change. The event was attended by ministers of Forest and Climate Change, MLAs, and Padma Shri awardees.
Further, Chhattisgarh CM Deo Sai emphasised the need for everyone to contribute to preserving nature and reducing environmental damage.
He also mentioned the 2015 Paris Agreement signed by 196 countries, as a collective effort to protect the environment and the importance of global efforts to address climate change challenges. The event also featured a screening of a short film on climate change.
The workshop organised by the Chhattisgarh State Centre for Climate Change and the Forest and Climate Change Department with technical support from the Foundation for Ecological Security attracted representatives from 15 different states and national-level institutions.
The programme aimed to discuss and share knowledge on climate change challenges and solutions.
