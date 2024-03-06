Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates Two-Day Climate Change Conclave

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Conclave 2024' on Tuesday, 5 March. In his speech, he emphasised the global threat of climate change and the urgent need for measures to protect nature, greenery, and natural resources.

He highlighted the severe consequences of climate change, including irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations that are affecting India and other parts of the world.

The chief minister launched the 'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and a book on traditional health practices, 'Ancient Wisdom', at Bastar.