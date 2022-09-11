Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Dies At 99

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Dies At 99

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not well for over a year.
PTI
Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

|

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.</p></div>

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday, 11 September his aide said.

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, he said.

He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 pm, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI.

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924.

He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle.

He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya's 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

