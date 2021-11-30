'Dwarka Church Vandalised by 'Group Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' Who Fuelled Locals'

A vendor, who was present in the area at the time of the incident, told The Quint that when they heard banging noises, some of them wrapped up and left. A tea seller said that the police asked them to leave.

The police confirmed that the local residents had objected to the use of the godown for a church. As the situation remained tense in the area, they refused to talk on the matter. However, the police said they had also alleged that they feared the church being used for 'forced conversions'.

In response to the allegation, Sanjay George said, "If they thought something was wrong, we could have sat down and discussed it. Nobody should have been harmed."

On Monday afternoon, a distraught church-goer, who did not want to be named, reached the spot with her daughter to check if the sisters running the church were injured. Speaking to The Quint, she said, "I think it was just done to instil fear in us."