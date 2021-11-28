Church Vandalised in Delhi's Dwarka, Police Files FIR

The police officer also informed The Quint that an FIR has been filed against those accused of vandalism for causing public nuisance. An FIR has also been filed against those present in the church for violating DDMA guidelines.

The FIRs have been filed at Bindapur police station.



As per a report doing the rounds of social media, the church was holding its first Sunday prayer.



One person is said to have been injured in the incident. But the police has denied claims of any such injury.