Dr Kafeel Urges IMA to End His Suspension, Let Him Aid COVID Fight

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended in the wake of the Gorakhpur oxygen gas tragedy that occurred in August 2017, has written a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), requesting their attention on his ‘prolonged and unexplained’ suspension.

In his letter, dated 24 May, Dr Khan stated that because of the suspension, he has not able to serve the nation as a doctor at a time when the second wave of the pandemic has been “wreaking havoc” in the country.

“I have been suspended for the past 1,371 days since 22 August 2017...,” he wrote, adding that the Supreme Court says that the suspension cannot be more than 90 days.