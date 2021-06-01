Dr Kafeel Urges IMA to End His Suspension, Let Him Aid COVID Fight

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended in the wake of the Gorakhpur oxygen gas tragedy that occurred in August 2017, has written a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), requesting their attention on his ‘prolonged and unexplained’ suspension.
In his letter, dated 24 May, Dr Khan stated that because of the suspension, he has not able to serve the nation as a doctor at a time when the second wave of the pandemic has been “wreaking havoc” in the country.
“I have been suspended for the past 1,371 days since 22 August 2017...,” he wrote, adding that the Supreme Court says that the suspension cannot be more than 90 days.
Dr Khan in his letter stated that, ‘seeing people gasping for oxygen in hospitals during the COVID-19 second wave,’ gives him an acute feeling of Déjà vu.
Dr Khan stated that the incident which killed more than 60 children in 2017, happened due to the lack of oxygen supply in the hospital and despite being on probation at that time and not being responsible for maintaining the oxygen supply, he had done all he could to save lives.
He also pointed out that the Allahabad High Court had granted him bail after the enquiry showed no evidence of medical negligence and corruption against him.
He also said that the nine departmental enquiries set up by the state government against him had found no evidence of medical negligence or misconduct.
Dr Khan stated in his letter that he wants his suspension revoked for the time being, even if on a temporary basis, as he wishes to assist in the time of crisis – as there is an extreme shortage of doctors.
More than 60 children had died in the government-run BRD Medical College Hospital in August 2017, as the hospital ran out of medical oxygen, having failed to pay dues to the supplier.
Dr Khan was accused of medical negligence and corruption in the oxygen tragedy. He was then suspended, along with other doctors, including the principal of the college in 2017.
The IMA then requested the UP government to reinstate Dr Kafeel Khan but he was then again suspended stating enquiry on the same charges.
