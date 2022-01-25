No Politicians, Only Pics of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Delhi Govt Offices: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: IANS)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 25 January, that every office of the Delhi government will now only display pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of photographs of politicians and chief ministers.
Speaking at the Republic Day event at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said, “Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi government, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any chief minister or politician's photos.”
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government now shares the same dream and that every child in the country, whether rich or poor, should get equal access to quality education.
The CM added, "A lesson that we learn from his life is to dream big for the country."