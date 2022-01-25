No Politicians, Only Pics of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in Delhi Govt Offices: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 25 January, that every office of the Delhi government will now only display pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of photographs of politicians and chief ministers.

Speaking at the Republic Day event at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said, “Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi government, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any chief minister or politician's photos.”