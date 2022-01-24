AAP Ups the Ante on Social Media, Asks Delhiites To Post Videos on 'Good Work'

In a bid to intensify the party's digital campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, 24 January, appealed to people in Delhi to post videos about AAP's "good work" in the national capital.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in an online address, incentivised this appeal by saying, "Fifty Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner after polls."

Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand in February and March, and AAP is considered a serious contender in at least three states – Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand.