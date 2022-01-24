AAP Ups the Ante on Social Media, Asks Delhiites To Post Videos on 'Good Work'

In a bid to intensify the party's digital campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, 24 January, appealed to people in Delhi to post videos about AAP's "good work" in the national capital.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in an online address, incentivised this appeal by saying, "Fifty Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner after polls."
Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand in February and March, and AAP is considered a serious contender in at least three states – Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand.
"Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," the Delhi chief minister added.
The AAP first came to power in the national capital in 2013, and swept the Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020.
During its tenure, the party has been credited with providing free electricity and water in the capital, as well as improving education and health services.
In the address, Kejriwal also stated, "People from the United Nations came to see the mohalla clinics run in Delhi. The wife of US President visited schools here. Delhi is now getting 24-hour electricity."
The 2022 state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will begin with the first phase of voting in UP on 10 February and will end on 7 March with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state.
The counting of votes in all states will be held on 10 March.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is seeking to make a mark in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand.