Experts Say Another COVID Surge Possible: DPCC Bans Firecrackers in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, considering a ban on firecrackers, said that it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens "under the guise of employment of few".

"Our prime focus is the right to life of innocent citizens. If we find green crackers are there and accepted by the committee of experts we will pass suitable orders," the bench said, adding that in our country, the main difficulty is implementation.

The top court was hearing a plea by the manufacturers' association of firecrackers.