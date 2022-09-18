'Doors of Madrasas Open to All': Darul Uloom Welcomes UP Govt's Survey

Maulana Arshad Madani
(Photo: PTI)
Darul Uloom, an Islamic educational institution based in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, 18 September, welcomed the state government's decision to survey unrecognised madrasas. It, however, added that the entire system of such institutions should not be denigrated if a few don't follow the rules.
At a conference of representatives from various madrasas in Saharanpur, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said that the organisation had no objection to the survey and that it appreciated the government's initiative, according to PTI.
He asked managements to provide accurate information to the officials and also keep documents, such as land papers and audit reports, ready, besides ensuring cleanliness on their premises.
At the same time, he urged the government not to disregard the entire madrasa system if one or two institutions failed to abide by the rules.
On 31 August, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ordered a survey of all unrecognised private madrasas operating in the state. Teams for the purpose were formed by September.
According to the order, the teams have been asked to complete the survey by 15 October and submit the report to the government in 10 days thereafter.
At present, about 16,000 private madrasas are operating in the state, including the world-famous Nadwatul Ulama and Darul Uloom Deoband, according to PTI.
After the government's decision, several madrasa operators expressed apprehensions about the survey.
A meeting of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind was also held in Delhi on 6 September, during which it decided to support the government in the survey while demanding zero interference in the internal affairs of madrasas.
Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had compared the madrasa survey to a mini-NRC.
"It's not a survey, but a mini-NRC. Some madrasas are under the UP madrasa board. The government cannot interfere with our rights under Article 30. They just want to harass Muslims," the AIMIM chief had told ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)