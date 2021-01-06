China Used Unorthodox Weapons: Defence Ministry on Ladakh Standoff

The Defence Ministry, in a recently published report, has claimed that the Chinese army escalated the situation “by the utilisation of unorthodox weapons and amassing a large number of troops”, amid clashes in Eastern Ladakh.
As reported by The Indian Express, this is the first time that the Ministry has made an official mention of the use of orthodox weapons by China during the military standoff with India.
Further, in its year-end review of 2020, the Defence Ministry has talked about other aspects of conflict in China, Jammu and Kashmir, the government’s efforts to modernise defence forces and berated Pakistan, among other things.
Referring to the clashes that began in May, the Defence Ministry, according to PTI, said:
India and China have since been locked in an eight-month-long bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, despite multiple diplomatic and military talks.
Talking about the 15 June incident, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the Defence Ministry claimed that the Chinese also suffered “significant casualties”.
According to PTI, the Ministry stated that the Indian Army has firmly countered adversaries on the LAC and the Line of Control (LOC), and further informed:
According to PTI, the report further said that a “whole of government” approach was put into place to combat the alleged “terror ecosystem” in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry also claimed that, owing to the unwavering efforts of the security forces, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a “progressive improvement".
The report further said that attempts to smuggle arms, ammunition and contraband were also thwarted along the LOC.
Further, it reportedly claimed that the “residual terrorist strength in the Valley is now below 200”.
According to PTI, the Ministry, further, said that a significant reduction in protests had been seen in Jammu and Kashmir which has provided an opportunity to the people of the Union Territory to lead a peaceful life.
