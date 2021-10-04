'Don't See Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic Coming': BMC to Bombay High Court

The BMC claims that over 82 lakh people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccination and hence Mumbai would be safe from the virus.
In a PIL hearing filed to demand door-to-door vaccinations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court bench that it does not see the city being affected by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination drives are smoothly being executed, PTI reported.
In August, the Maharashtra government had proposed to initiate a door-to-door vaccination drive of bed ridden people as a pilot project.
The PIL was filed by Dhruti Kapandia and Kunal Tiwari, both of whom are advocates, seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
