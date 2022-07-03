'Don’t Cast Hate for Us Onto Beloved Mumbai': Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, 3 July, in a series of tweets urged the newly formed Eknath Shinde government to reverse its decision to take the Mumbai metro car shed back to Aarey Colony – scrapping the previous government's decision to relocate it to Kanjurmarg village.

He said, "Don’t cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai."

The MLA tweeted, “Since I have to attend the sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today, I will be missing out on the protest for Aarey Forest and the MMRCL land. I humbly urge new Govt to reconsider its decision.”