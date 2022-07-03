'Don’t Cast Hate for Us Onto Beloved Mumbai': Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, 3 July, in a series of tweets urged the newly formed Eknath Shinde government to reverse its decision to take the Mumbai metro car shed back to Aarey Colony – scrapping the previous government's decision to relocate it to Kanjurmarg village.
He said, "Don’t cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai."
The MLA tweeted, “Since I have to attend the sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today, I will be missing out on the protest for Aarey Forest and the MMRCL land. I humbly urge new Govt to reconsider its decision.”
Noting that the motive to protest Aarey forest “isn’t only about 2700+ trees,” Aaditya Thackeray said that it is biodiversity that is to be protected.
"While the carshed work was given a stay by the then CM, Uddhav Thackeray ji, the work on the Line 3 was fully supported to be carried on," he said, and added that the alternative location in Kanjurmarg which is disputed by the Centre will "fit in depots for metro lines 3,4,6,14 into 1 space, thus saving on cost & time."
The former minister asserts that his suggestions are about sustainable development and improved planning.
“This is about Mumbai’s development and we staying here instead of being handed over a badly planned project that destroys our Mumbai’s Aarey Forest,” he said.
