Domestic Flights to Function at Full Capacity From Monday: Centre

The airlines have been asked to ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to.
The Quint
India
Updated:

Domestic flights are slated to resume operation at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the government of India. Image used for representation purpose.

|

(Photo: iStockphoto)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Domestic flights are slated to resume operation at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the government of India. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>

Domestic flights are slated to resume operating at full capacity from Monday, 18 October, as per an order signed by the joint secretary to the Government of India.

The order, however, states:

“The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 12 Oct 2021,04:27 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT