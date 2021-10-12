Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air to Fly in 2022: How Many Flights Will It Operate?

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Image used for representation.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, 11 October, confirmed the provision of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air.
As India gears for the entry of a new airline from 2022, here's all you need to know about it.
Who owns Akasa Air?
The airline has made headlines for being associated with ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. However, it has been co-promoted by former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and ex-CEO of IndiGo Aditya Ghosh.
Jhunjhunwala has invested Rs 247.5 crore in the airline, reported Business Standard.
According media reports, Madhav Bhatkuly, the founder of investment fund New Horizon, has also invested in the new airline.
When will they start operations?
In a statement on 11 October, the company said that it was looking to start operations by the summer of 2022.
What does the management of the new airlines look like?
Dube will be the CEO of the new company and ex-Jet employee Praveen Iyer has been appointed as chief commercial officer. Former head of IndiGo’s treasury and investor relations Ankur Goel will be Akasa's chief financial officer.
Which aircraft will the airlines fly?
According to media reports, the airlines is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for their aircraft.
Do we know how many flights they will fly?
The airlines is reportedly planning to have 70 planes over the course of four years.
(With inputs from Business Standard, IANS)
