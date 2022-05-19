Domestic LPG Price Hiked by Rs 3.50 per Cylinder, To Cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi

Following the Assembly elections in five states, the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG have been steadily rising, leading to protests and resentment.

Around 30 workers of the Congress Party were detained in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday for protesting against the rise in prices of vegetables, gas cylinders, and other commodities.

While some protesters wore garlands made of vegetables, others carried cutouts displaying gas cylinders and placards with slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, retail inflation in India soared to 7.79 percent in April, highest since May 2014 and almost double the RBI's mandate of 4 percent, and above the bank's preferred range of 2 to 6 percent for the fourth straight month.