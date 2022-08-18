Do People Not Trust CM Mamata?: BJP as 'New TMC' Posters Come Up in Kolkata

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 17 August, censured the ruling party in West Bengal, claiming that people no longer had faith in Trinamool Party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The digs came after posters of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, with no mention of Mamata, were put up in Kolkata, claiming that a “new TMC will come in the next six months."
The banners were spotted in Hazra area of south Kolkata, considered to be the citadel of Mamata Banerjee, news agency ANI reported.
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Some posters appeared saying that a new face is coming in TMC. Does it mean that people no more trust Mamata Banerjee and that TMC needs a new face? People are against TMC’s loot. The party’s days are numbered.”
Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that the government was attempting to divert people's attention away from its corrupt practices.
“Some people are uncomfortable with the pictures that revealed mountains of cash at multiple locations in the state. That is why to change the fact, it was done (posters were put up), but Bengal’s people are aware of the truth," he said.
Refuting this, TMC vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar stated that Banerjee is the supreme leader of the party, asserting that there was no contention over the fact.
“She is the Supreme leader and there is no doubt about it. Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated time and again that Mamata Banerjee is our only leader," Majumdar told ANI.
