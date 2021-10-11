DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, Charged With Labourer's Murder, Surrenders

The police said that on 19 September, Govindarasu was stopped when he was returning home from work and questioned about a theft that took place at the cashew processing unit. As a confrontation took place, five men, including the MP, had allegedly assaulted Govindarasu, who suffered injuries on his face and neck, according to the police.

Officials said that Govindarasu was then brought to the Kadampuliyur police station to report the theft, but were asked to take him to a hospital for treatment.

The men allegedly left an injured Govindarasu at the unit itself, following which he was found dead on 20 September. The case later moved to the Madras High Court, which on 22 September, ordered for an autopsy and also transferred the case to the CB-CID.