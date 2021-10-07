DMK Team Meets Kerala CM Vijayan, Seeks State's Support in Opposing NEET

A delegation of DMK office-bearers, led by TKS Elangovan, the party's Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday, 6 October, called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and handed over a dossier on grounds for opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, seeking the neighbouring state's support to fight against it.

Elangovan gave a copy of a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to Pinarayi Vijayan seeking Kerala's support to oppose the test and restore "the primacy of states" in education.

The DMK MP also presented a copy of the report-recommendations of the Tamil Nadu government appointed Justice A K Rajan Committee, a party release said.

The panel, which submitted its report in July to the government looked into the impact of NEET in the state vis-a-vis, the marginalised sections, students studying in government schools and those belonging to the Backward classes and rural regions.