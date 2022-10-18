Diwali 2022: 10 Fun Facts That All of You Must Know About Deepawali

Diwali 2022: 10 fun facts that we all must know about the festival of lights.
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali or Deepawali is a five day auspicious festival of Hindus that is celebrated with full enthusiasm and grandeur throughout the country. Diwali - the festival of lights is observed to commemorate the victory of good over evil, happiness over despair, and knowledge over ignorance.
This year Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. All of us know the history and significance behind the pious festival of Deepawali. People decorate their houses with lights, perform special rituals and Lakshmi puja, prepare delicacies, burst crackers, and more. The five day festival starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is recognized to honour and glorify the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his triump over Ravana.
Let us read about some amazing, interesting, and unknown fun facts about the festival of Diwali.
Following are some of the interesting and unknown fun facts about Diwali - the festival of lights that all of us must know:
1. Although Diwali is majorly celebrated by Hindus but people from other religions like Sikhism and Jainism also observe the festival with full enthusiasm.
2. Outside India, Leicester, a city in the United Kingdom, holds one of the largest Diwali celebrations in which thousands of people participate and witness the music events, dance performances, and vibrant light shows.
3. The celebration of Diwali is celebrated for many reasons like triumph of goodness over evil, homecoming of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya, and birth anniversary of Laxmi (Goddess of wealth) and Dhanvatari (Goddess of health).
6. The festival of Diwali is celebrated by different people by different names. For example, people in Nepal celebrate the festival of Diwali as Tihar or Swanti. People of West Bengal observe the festivals as Kali Puja. People in Malaysia celebrate Diwali as 'Hari Diwali' in Aswayuja month. People in Thailand observe Diwali festival as 'Lam Kriyongh', they refrain from bursting fire crackers and instead light lamps made of banana leaves.
7. The foundation of the famous Golden Temple was laid on Diwali day.
8. Diwali is considered as the beginning of a new financial year by some people.- Besides, people consider it as the starting of winter season and new sowing season.
9. Diwali is observed as National Holiday in almost 11 countries. Some of these include Guyana, Fiji, Nepal, Singapore, Mauritius, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Malaysia, and Trinidad and Tobago.
10. The first ever Diwali was celebrated almost 2,500 years ago. People observe the festival with lighting of lamps made of clay, rangolis, exchange of sweets, wearing new clothes, preparing delicious dishes, and Puja of Goddess Lakshmi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)