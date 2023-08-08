'Disappointing To Be Called Foreigner': Son of Manipur BJP MLA Attacked by Mob

"My father is improving day by day, but the progress is very slow since the damage that was done is extensive," said 29-year-old Joseph Valte, the son of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte who was brutally attacked by a mob in Imphal on 5 May.

Vungzagin Valte, who is a Kuki legislator from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district, and a father of three, was attacked while he was returning from the Chief Minister's Secretariat. He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the law and order situation in the state.

Critically injured, Vungzagin Valte was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi on 5 May, where he became paralysed after being electrocuted during his treatment.

Two months on, he is still in Delhi, with the doctors now advising home recuperation with physiotherapy and weekly routine medical check-ups, Joseph Valte told The Quint.