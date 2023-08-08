'Disappointing To Be Called Foreigner': Son of Manipur BJP MLA Attacked by Mob

Photos of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and his family.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
"My father is improving day by day, but the progress is very slow since the damage that was done is extensive," said 29-year-old Joseph Valte, the son of Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte who was brutally attacked by a mob in Imphal on 5 May.
Vungzagin Valte, who is a Kuki legislator from Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district, and a father of three, was attacked while he was returning from the Chief Minister's Secretariat. He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the law and order situation in the state.
Critically injured, Vungzagin Valte was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi on 5 May, where he became paralysed after being electrocuted during his treatment.
Two months on, he is still in Delhi, with the doctors now advising home recuperation with physiotherapy and weekly routine medical check-ups, Joseph Valte told The Quint.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
"During my father’s hospitalisation, G Kishan Reddy, who is minister of Development of the Northeastern Region, visited the hospital. Even the president of the Manipur BJP and the education minister visited, alongside some MPs of Manipur and Mizoram," said Joseph.
However, he added that he wasn't let down by the absence of top leadership, including the prime minister, the home minister, and the defence minister.
What really disappoints Joseph, however, is that despite his father being the senior-most MLA with a significant stature in the current state government and among the Kuki-Zomi tribes, something so brutal could happen to him in the streets of the state capital.
Responding to baseless name-calling of Kukis as "foreigners" and "illegal immigrants," Joseph argued that amongst the three big communities in Manipur – the Meiteis, Nagas, and Kuki-Zomis – theirs was the only community that has "never demanded independence from India."
With his voice clearly denoting dejection, Joseph added, "I was born in Imphal. So, when someone calls the Kuki-Zomi community 'foreign', it makes me feel really sad."
The lesser-known story with respect to the mob attack on Vungzagin Valte is of his driver, Thanghoulal, who was murdered on the spot. The Quint had visited Thanghoulal’s wife Chingneihmoi Zou in Churachandpur, only to know that she was still awaiting her dead husband's mortal remains.
Finally, when asked about the media coverage of the ethnic violence in Manipur, Joseph asserted that if media coverage was not present, the Kukis and their suffering would have continued to remain inconsequential.
“It is because of the media, especially like yours, that people all over the world came to know about the violence in our state. We are very grateful for the continued efforts of the media industry to bring our issues to light. Also, our brothers in Mizoram have also offered help, and I also received a phone call from Kerala, offering help. Inter-state unity has become very vital," he concluded.
