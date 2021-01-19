Digvijaya Singh Donates Rs 1.1 L to Ram Temple, Jibes at PM, VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) began a 44-day nationwide campaign on Friday, 15 January, to collect donations for the construction of the temple. Singh, who is among the first members from the Congress to make a donation, said in his letter that he “wants to see the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya soon”.

In a jibe at the lack of transparency, he wrote a two-page-long letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enclosed the cheque amounting to Rs 1,11,111, requesting him to deposit it into an “appropriate account”.