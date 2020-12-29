Construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Complex To Cost Rs 1,100 Cr

In a mega event in Ayodhya, the PM along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders conducted the bhoomi pujan of the temple on 5 August.

From the bhoomi pujan to the final construction, the responsibility of the temple has been assigned to 15 people who are all part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Construction company Larson and Toubro (L&T) has been roped in, and is assisting the Sompuras in the same.

The responsibility of the temple's construction has been entrusted to the Sompura family, which has built approximately 200 grand temples around the world. The head of the family, Chandrakant Sompura, had famously measured the temple land with his feet thirty years ago.

While Chandrakant is unable to visit Ayodhya due to his old age, his son, Ashish, is posted in the town and is heavily involved in the planning of the project.