Construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Complex To Cost Rs 1,100 Cr

The approximate cost of constructing the Ram Mandir Temple will be Rs 300-400 crores, and the entire complex on the 67 acre land will "cost not less than Rs 1,100 crores", according to the temple trust treasurer, Govinddeo Giriji Maharaj who gave a press conference in Nagpur on Monday, 28 December, reported PTI.
The project will take around three and a half years to be completed, and the trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas, which was set up by the Centre, has so far received more than Rs 100 crores in online donations, according to Maharaj.
Maharaj, as part of the Samarpan Nidhi fundraising campaign, announced a month-long donation drive in 4 lakh villages, where coupons worth Rs 1,000, Rs 100 and even Rs 10 will be sold.
“The Nyas will go on a nationwide fund collection drive, giving coupons of Rs 10 each to Rambhakts. Between January 15 and February 28, we have plans to contact 11 crore people," quoted The Indian Express. The trust wants “all sections of society to participate”.
The treasurer said that the construction of the complex has started and the foundation plan is being drawn up by structural expert. "Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done)," he said.
Background
In a mega event in Ayodhya, the PM along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders conducted the bhoomi pujan of the temple on 5 August.
From the bhoomi pujan to the final construction, the responsibility of the temple has been assigned to 15 people who are all part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Construction company Larson and Toubro (L&T) has been roped in, and is assisting the Sompuras in the same.
The responsibility of the temple's construction has been entrusted to the Sompura family, which has built approximately 200 grand temples around the world. The head of the family, Chandrakant Sompura, had famously measured the temple land with his feet thirty years ago.
While Chandrakant is unable to visit Ayodhya due to his old age, his son, Ashish, is posted in the town and is heavily involved in the planning of the project.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
