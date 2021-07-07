Amid Reshuffle, Dharmendra Pradhan Appointed New Union Education Minister

Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan, who was previously the head of petroleum ministry, will now head the Ministry of Education after Prime Minister's first cabinet reshuffle in his second term.
Pradhan succeeds Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who resigned from the post ahead of the Cabinet expansion on Wednesday, 7 July.
The 52-year-old minister was made a cabinet minister in September 2017, during Narendra Modi's first term as PM.
Earlier, when the NDA came to power in 2014, Pradhan was the Petroleum Minister with independent charge. He represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.
Hailing from Odisha, Pradhan is the first Odia to be elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from another state, IANS reported.
