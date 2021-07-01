Developing Capabilities to Deal With Drone Threats: Army Chief

Following the first-ever drone attack in India on 21 June, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said, "We are developing the capabilities to deal with such threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves."
On 21 June, two explosive-laden drones struck the Jammu Air Force base.
Naravane was quoted as saying, “The character of warfare has been changing continuously, and the advent of drones and counter-drone systems has radically altered the way we think and how we will be having to fight in the future,” The Indian Express reported.
While addressing a webinar organised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Council, General Naravane said the security establishment was well aware of the challenges and that certain measures had been put in place to deal with them. He also said that that the easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges.
Naravane added, “We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm,” reported news agency PTI.
“There will always be elements who will try to sabotage the process of peace and development. We have to cater for that,” Naravane said. He added, “We have a strong counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir and our operation to ensure peace and tranquillity will continue,” PTI reported.
Speaking about the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army chief said that no infiltration had occurred along the LoC after a ceasefire understanding was reached between Indian and Pakistani militaries in February, because of which the number of terrorism-related incidents had come down.
General Naravane also said that the talks between India and China over the border conflict in eastern Ladakh helped “build trust” and the situation in the region has been normal since the disengagement in February.
He was quoted as saying, “Since then, both sides have strictly adhered to in the letter and spirit of the disengagement that was agreed upon. We are engaging the Chinese at various levels – at the political level, at the diplomatic level and, of course, at the military level,” The Indian Express reported.
The Army chief’s comments came three days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India believes in resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
