Despite Surge, COVID Task Force Did Not Meet in Feb, March: Report

“It became abundantly clear in mid-February that India was heading towards a devastating second wave,” said a member of the India’s COVID-19 task force, which according to a report by The Caravan did not even meet once during the months of February and March.

The report quotes two members of the national task force, comprising scientific leaders of the country, who have confirmed that the task force did not meet even once in the two months prior to the massive spike in COVID cases in April.

“When things in Maharashtra started going out of hand, some of us tried to flag this issue,” the first member added.

“The meeting was not convened as the government wanted us to rubber stamp some decisions already taken by the politicians,” the second member stated.