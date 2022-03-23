‘Despite Their Suffering, Kashmiri Pandits Have Not Lost Humanity’: RJ Sayema

The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in main roles.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After controversial Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files garnered mixed reviews on social media, RJ Sayema spread a message of harmony and love on Wednesday, 23 March, and shared insights from her dissertation research on the persecuted community.
“There is a dearth of research on the plight of Kashmiri pandits. They are beautiful people. Despite having suffered so much, they are very positive. They have not lost their humanity,” RJ Sayema said.
The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in main roles.
The film led to a more communally charged environment, with anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering making their way to the theatres.
A video of a crowd shouting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' outside Delite Cinema in New Delhi has also emerged. Another slogan, explicitly asking for violence against Muslims, can be heard from a theatre in Bijnor. They also raised the slogan 'Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)