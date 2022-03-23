‘Despite Their Suffering, Kashmiri Pandits Have Not Lost Humanity’: RJ Sayema

After controversial Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files garnered mixed reviews on social media, RJ Sayema spread a message of harmony and love on Wednesday, 23 March, and shared insights from her dissertation research on the persecuted community.

“There is a dearth of research on the plight of Kashmiri pandits. They are beautiful people. Despite having suffered so much, they are very positive. They have not lost their humanity,” RJ Sayema said.