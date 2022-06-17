Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Granted Month-Long Parole, Leaves Rohtak Jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of prison in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday, 17 June, morning on a month-long parole.
Haryana's Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala said the 30-day parole was granted by the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner on the recommendation of officials concerned.
A go-ahead from the administration in Baghpat was taken before clearance was given for the parole, the minister said.
Earlier in February, he was given a 21-day furlough which was just days ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had then rejected any link between the sect leader's release and the Punjab elections. The Dera chief had then stayed in Gurugram with his family.